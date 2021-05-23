Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cameco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cameco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cameco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after buying an additional 256,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,709,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 137,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.