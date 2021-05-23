Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.54 million and a P/E ratio of -27.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2286423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

