Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $9.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.22.

ACB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 3,800,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,809. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

