Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $22.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

SOLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soliton will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soliton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

