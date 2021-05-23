Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Volume Hits $68,857.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 67.6% against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $68,857.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.