Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider George Leslie Brack Sells 182,300 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,644,536.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.07.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

