Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.54

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.54 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 72.30 ($0.94). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 9,478,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £249.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

