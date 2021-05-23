Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.62 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Cardano has a market cap of $48.05 billion and approximately $6.62 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00240549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

