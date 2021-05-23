Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

