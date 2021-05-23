CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 869,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,192. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

