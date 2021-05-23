Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

Shares of CSPR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 375,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

