Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.13% of Cass Information Systems worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. 41,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $633.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

