Cat Token (CAT) One Day Volume Tops $452,470.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Cat Token has a total market cap of $866,398.69 and approximately $452,470.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 76% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00398451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.