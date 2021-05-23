Catherine Scarlett Acquires 300 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Catherine Scarlett bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $11,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 570,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

