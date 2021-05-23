CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 1,281,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

