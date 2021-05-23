Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Hits $36,949.90

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $36,949.90 and $45.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00907175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.