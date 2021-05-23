Cedar Capital LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

