Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

