Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0391 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $217.90 million and $59.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,572,160,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

