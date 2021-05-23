Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.