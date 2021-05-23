CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. CertiK has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and $9.58 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 51.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00393156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00182900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00680107 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,348,292 coins and its circulating supply is 44,721,576 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.