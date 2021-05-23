Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

CHNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,739. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

