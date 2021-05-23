ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NYSE ECOM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,081 shares of company stock worth $1,290,119 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.