Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 9,481 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.94. 707,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,698. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.