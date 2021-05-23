Check Capital Management Inc. CA Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.