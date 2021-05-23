ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. 9,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,695,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $668.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $423,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,015.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

