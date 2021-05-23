Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.70. 44,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 66.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

