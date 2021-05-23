Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $245,105.92 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Chronologic has a total market cap of $245,105.92 and approximately $49.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,392,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,481 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

