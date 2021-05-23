Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $97,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,334,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

