Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Critical Comparison

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 16.20% 8.82% 6.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.67%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $7.05 billion N/A $1.19 billion $1.46 27.91

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. It also provides mobile; HiNet Internet, data communication, and cloud; application value-added and Internet data center; international long distance telephone, leased line, and data; and satellite services. In addition, the company distributes and sells mobile handsets, tablets, wearable devices, data cards, electronic materials, ICT products, and computing and business machinery equipment and software; designs, develops, produces, sells, and services semiconductor testing components, printed circuit boards, and electronic components and finished products, and automatic license plate recognition software and hardware products. Further, it offers property development and management; system, network, and communications integration; intelligent buildings and energy network; digital information supply and advertisement; property and liability insurance agency; family education; computing equipment installation; management consultancy; data processing; telecommunications engineering; Internet identify; and information and communication solution services. Additionally, the company engages in the investment; software design services, and internet contents production and play; motion picture production and distribution; and provision of energy saving solutions and international circuits, and services for electronic parts and machinery processed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

