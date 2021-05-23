Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $7.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDTX. Aegis began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

