Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.

CI stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.24. 1,020,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

