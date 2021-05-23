Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CNNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CNNWF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 19,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,520. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.