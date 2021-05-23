Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

