Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

