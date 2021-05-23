Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $45.67 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

