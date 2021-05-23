Citigroup Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $179.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $172.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.72.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

