Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The company has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

