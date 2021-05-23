Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 215,431 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 215,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,515,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $942,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $31.56. 77,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,037. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.