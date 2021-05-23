Clarus Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 359,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,964. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80.

