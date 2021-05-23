Clarus Group Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

ADC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

