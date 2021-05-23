Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,565. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

