Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $119,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.