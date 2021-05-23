Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 37,012,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,002,184. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

