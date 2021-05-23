Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $44,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 35,372,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,969,864. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion and a PE ratio of 109.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,568,723 shares of company stock worth $146,903,224 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.