CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,901. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.