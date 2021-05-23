Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 773,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

