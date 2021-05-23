Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

