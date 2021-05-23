Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 568,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 4,060,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,482. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

