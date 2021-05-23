Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 4,060,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

